Naga Chaitanya Says He Is 'Bored' of Talking About Separation From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Both, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are often asked about their separation. However, in a recent interview, the former mentioned that he is now ‘bored’ of talking about his personal life and divorce with Samantha. He told Pinkvilla that he has already said what he had to and added that there’s nothing beyond that.

“We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it’s just people trying to fill up columns and there’s nothing else. I mean I’m bored of it. I have been through three releases and I’m still attached to it,” the Thank You actor said.

Naga Chaitanya also shared that has learned to balance his personal and professional life. “I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine. News replaces news and that’s what I always say,” he added.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>