Naga Chaitanya Shares a Glimpse of his 'New Start', See Pic

Actor Naga Chaitanya on Tuesday took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his ‘new beginning.’ The superstar shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming web series Dootha where the script of the show is kept on the table along with his watch, pen and a book. This series marks his debut on the small screen. Captioning the post, he wrote, “To a new start .."

This series will also see Chaitanya joins hands with Vikram K Kumar once again, after Manam and Thank You. Apart from this, the actor will also be making his Bollywood debut with the film Laal Singh Chadha. A remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. He was last seen in the film Bangarraju with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has also been in the headline for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year in October.

Advertisement

Samantha and Naga, who got married in 2017, issued a statement on their respective Instagram accounts to announce their separation. The duo revealed that they decided to call it quits after much deliberation and thought. The actors had also requested the media and fans to give them privacy to move on. While informing the fans about their separation, they wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.