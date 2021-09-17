Naga Chaitanya Terms His Bollywood Debut Laal Singh Chaddha 'Unplanned Magic'

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chadha. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot and seems to be quite excited about working with Mr Perfectionist. He has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures with Aamir, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan. While the actor couldn’t hold his excitement, he revealed that Aamir himself called him up for the project and he quickly headed to Mumbai for discussions.

Chay, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, revealed that he didn’t plan a movie with Aamir and it just happened. He is quoted as saying, “I don’t think anyone can ever plan a film with Aamir Khan; it has to happen”. Sharing that he got a call from Aamir, Chay said that he quickly left for Mumbai after discussing the initial modalities of the script on call. He added, “Aamir said he’d watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I’d be apt for the role.”

The actor also shared his experience with Aamir and mentioned that he was amazed by Aamir’s excitement and energy levels during the shoot. He said that Aamir was equally excited even on the last day of the shoot. He stated that Aamir is called a perfectionist because of his attention to detail, his knowledge of various crafts and the versatility that he brings to his character.

Aamir and Chaitanya have bonded well on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and the pictures on social media say it all. A couple of days ago he dripped a happy picture from the sets he can be seen posing with Aamir, Kiran and Advait. In the picture, both Chaitanya and Aamir can be seen donning in Army Uniform.

The film featuring Aamir and Kareen Kapoor Khan is one of the most anticipated films in the last two years. It will be the second time when Bebo and Aamir will be seen sharing screen space after their blockbuster, 3 Idiots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here