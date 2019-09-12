Naga Chaitanya to Take up Ayushmann Khurrana's Role in Telugu Remake of Badhaai Ho?

Earlier this year in March, it was announced that producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of 2018's surprise hit Badhaai Ho and will be remaking the film in the south Indian languages. Now, it is reported that the filmmaker has decided to remake it in Telugu and actor Naga Chaitanya is speculated to reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the film.

"Boney and Nagarjuna go back a long way and they have mutual respect for each other. When he expressed his desire to produce Badhaai Ho in Telugu, Naga Chaitanya's name popped up. The actor is also interested to work in the film as he liked the Hindi version and believes that the concept resonates with all sections of the audience. The makers are currently looking out for a director who could package it neatly, on par with the original," an entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

The portal also reports that Kapoor will be collaborating with producer Dil Raju for the Telugu remake. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed- the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, the film had a dream run at the box office earning over 200 crores worldwide.

