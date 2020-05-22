Naga Chaitanya Trolls Samantha Akkineni Over Husband Appreciation Post

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Their mushy social media posts always entertain fans as they keep winning the hearts of their admirers.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya attended the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday. The couple looked beautiful in their respective outfits. While Samantha chose to wear an ethnic yellow coloured salwar kameez for the gathering, Naga Chaitanya complimented his wife in a semi-formal look. He chose to wear a checkered shirt and trousers for the event and looked dashing.

Samantha shared some of their adorable moments from the event on Friday but the actress' enthusiasm was cut down a notch when Naga Chaitanya trolled her over husband appreciation post.

Sharing a picture of Naga Chaitanya on social media from Rana and Miheeka's roka, Samantha wrote, "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? (husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now) (sic)."

Trolling Samantha over her praises for him, Naga Chaitanya wrote in the comments section, "Okay now .. this looks like one of those paid partnership posts."

