Naga Chaitanya Wraps Up Shooting of Venkat Prabhu’s Custody, Shares BTS Video; Watch

Naga Chaitanya wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Custody on Friday, February 24. The actor announced the update with a special video featuring the film’s director Venkat Prabhu and co-star Krithi Shetty. The clip begins with the filmmaker standing in front of a camera as he declares, “And it’s cut.” The movie’s team in the background cheers and claps at the announcement, meanwhile, the director follows it up with another cheeky dialogue, “And Chay you’re released from our Custody.” The camera then pans toward Naga Chaitanya who’s also surrounded by the film’s team.

In a jovial mood, the actor asserts though he is released from Custody, he’s excited to trap audiences in it. “Only to take you all in the custody on May 12th,” says Naga Chaitanya. The leading lady of the upcoming project joins in to add, “See you in the theatres.” The video ends with the entire team erupting in massive hoots and cheers. While sharing the video on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “And that’s a wrap for Custody see you all in theatres May 12th. It’s been such a fun time working with all of you.”

Take a look at the post here:

Previously, the makers dropped an intense poster of the film featuring Naga Chaitanya in a cop uniform as he is apparently being stopped by his colleagues. With guns blazing and pointing in his direction, a wounded Naga continues to stare at the camera. The poster came with a poignant tagline which is a quote by Mahatma Gandhi, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Besides Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, Custody also stars Arvind Swami, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Priyamani in key roles. The plot of the movie remains unclear but if the poster is anything to go by, it appears that drowned by the system Naga Chaitanya has waged a war to openly challenge it. The movie hits the big screens on May 12.

Naga Chaitanya last shared the screen space with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Advait Chandan’s drama film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the iconic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here