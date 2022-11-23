Naga Chaitanya's Custody Look Gets a 'Like' From Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya recently announced his latest movie ‘Custody’ which left everyone super excited. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster flaunting his intense look as a fearless cop. While the poster left netizens excited for the film, Naga Chaitanya’s rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala also liked it.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship rumours have also been making headlines. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla reported that Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the former’s new house and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Later, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya reacted was also asked about his relationship status when the actor couldn’t stop smiling and added that he was just ‘happy’.

Naga Chaitanya was previouly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the two actors announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, the couple issued a joint statement that read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Meanwhile, talking about Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, the film is bankrolled under the banners of Silver Screen and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The upcoming action entertainer marks Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual film. Reportedly, the film is slated to hit theatres in 2023 in Tamil and Telugu.

