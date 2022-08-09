Naga Chaitanya’s Hefty Remuneration For Laal Singh Chaddha Will Blow Your Mind

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry. The 35-year-old is known for his versatility as an actor and for picking up content-driven films. Chay, as he is fondly known, has cemented his place in the industry with terrific performances in films like Ye Maaya Chesave and Thank You. Now Naga Chaitanya is all set to venture into Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, he will be seen in the role of Balaraju, an army officer. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya has charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for his special appearance in the film. This has increased the hype around Laal Singh Chaddha on social media.

Aamir Khan’s comedy-drama is being dubbed in Telugu and Tamil as well. The Telugu version is being distributed by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Trade analysts are predicting that Laal Singh Chaddha can do well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the star power of Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya. It is worth noting that Naga Chaitanya is one of the most bankable stars of Telugu cinema. Now the actor will be looking to get a foothold in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Die-hard fans of Aamir Khan are eagerly waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha, as the superstar will be seen on the silver screen after four years.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha boasts of an exceptional cast which includes Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on August 11, and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

