Naga Chaitanya's Instagram Profile Shows How Much He Loves Super Cars, Bikes

Naga Chaitanya stepped into the film industry as the successor of Akkineni Nagarjuna. But the actor has successfully proved his mettle with his impeccable performance and acting skills. Next, he has Bangarraju with his father Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.

Very few people know that Naga Chaitanya is a big fan of supercars and bikes. A recent picture, shared by the actor on his Instagram page, features Chaitanya Akkineni in a car on the racing track. Chaitanya can be seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, with a helmet, seat belt, and gloves.

His interest in racing cars and bikes is quite evident from his social media handles. In this photo, Naga Chaitanya can be seen in a Red Bull Formula 1 racing car, while posing for a photo with Red Bull test driver David Coulthard.

Naga Chaitanya often shares his red Ferrari side angle image with fans on his Instagram handle. The caption to the photo reads, “that time of the year… always good to be back #trackdays.”

Being a speed fan, Naga Chaitanya owns a Ferrari 488 GTB. Sharing the post Chaitanya wrote, “Where they belong!"

Being a bike enthusiast, Chaitanya owns several fast and fun-to-ride bikes. Sharing the photo on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Timeless… lines that never need a change, from the auto world Brussels… a must-visit for any petrol head.”

Through this film, Naga introduced his bike Triumph Thruxton R. The caption read, “Café stories.”

The photo belongs to the time when Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha were together. Sharing the photo, the caption read, “Throwback… Mrs. and the girlfriend.”

