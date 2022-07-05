Naga Chaitanya’s Reply on Double Meaning Dialogues Goes Viral

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has been extensively promoting his upcoming film Thank You along with his co-star Rashi Khanna. Chaitanya and Raashi have been attending press meetings, promotional events and chat shows, to promote Thank You. One video of a recent interaction of Naga Chaitanya with a chat show host has gone viral.

In the funny chat show involving the two actors, the anchor engaged with both of them in a rapid-fire round. The anchor posed some interesting questions to the both of them, which they had to answer within a time limit of 5 seconds. One of the questions posed for both of them was to say three words that have double meanings, which none of them could answer within five seconds.

However soon, Naga Chaitanya replied that they are all straightforward people and do not use double meaning words. “We speak directly and to the point”, Naga Chaitanya said while also jokingly asking the host to educate them more on double meaning words. Some other hilarious moments from the rapid-fire round include Rashi Khanna mistakenly naming Eno as a product she uses for constipation.

Naga Chaitanya’s video is going viral at a time when his former partner, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s appearance at the Koffee with Karan show is highly anticipated. Considering Samantha’s outspoken nature and Karan Johar’s tendency to ask personal and controversial questions, it is believed that Samantha will open up about her failed marriage on the show.

Meanwhile the upcoming romantic comedy Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar, is slated for July 22 release. It has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara creations and features music by Thaman S.

