Naga Chaitanya's Thank You Gets a U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Vikram Kumar’s directorial Thank You has got certification from the censor board. The movie will hit the theatres on July 22. The picture of the certificate has gone viral on social media. Thank You has received a U/A certificate, which means unrestricted with caution. Children under the age of 12 will need parental guidance. The project is 2 hours and 9 minutes long.

This has increased the curiosity of the fans about the movie. The best part for the fans is that Naga will be seen in three variations in Thank You. While talking about his role in the film, Naga Chaitanya said, “The love and energy of the fans make me do difficult roles as well. An opportunity to be a part of Thank You comes rarely.”

Thank You will feature Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Sai Sushanth Reddy. Recently, the crew unveiled the trailer, which was loved by the audience. In less than a day, it received more than 6 million views on YouTube. The short glimpse of the trailer was released in Hyderabad amid much fanfare.

It was the trailer of the movie, which gave three shades of Naga in Thank You. The movie depicts the life of a successful person who looks back at his days of struggle. In those harsh times, he remembers the people who constantly supported him. Hence, he tries to find them and present his gratitude to all of them.

Till now, Thank You has aired a few songs as Maaro Maaro crooned by Deepu and Prudhvi Chandra. A contemporary rap song from the movie Thank You is loved by young people. The rap titled MaaHaa is penned by Viswa and Kittu Visapragada.

Another track that broke all the records is Ento Enteynto. The track has been composed by S Thaman.

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Naga joined the team as the replacement of actor Vijay Sethupathi. This will be his debut film in Bollywood. The project will be released on August 11. It is a remake of the classic Forrest Gump written by Winston Groom and also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

