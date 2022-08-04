Naga Chaitanya's Thank You Might Go For Early OTT Premiere

Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna’s Thank You has been a dud. Released on July 28, the romantic drama turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Social media reports state that the film’s theatrical run might soon come to an end and it will get an early OTT premiere.

Speaking of the theatrical business of this feel-good entertainer, Thank You managed to churn out Rs 8 crore in the Nizam area, Rs 2.5 crore in Seeded, and Rs 9.5 crore in Andhra. In total, Aandhra and Telangana grossed Rs 20 crore. Karnataka plus the rest of India made up Rs 1.5 crore and overseas collection so far is Rs 2.5 crore.

Thank You had a pre-release business of Rs 24 crore worldwide. Thank You entered the ring with a break-even target of Rs 25 crore. Overall, this movie is now in Rs. 20.55 crores in losses.

It is reported that Thank You will stream on Amazon Prime Video and Sun next from August 12. Official information regarding the same is yet to come.

The Vikram Kumar directorial stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The film also features Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Thank You marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam and the web series Dhootha,.

Written by BVS Ravi, the camera has been handled by P.C. Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Naga Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan. In addition, he also has an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here