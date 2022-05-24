Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You Teaser To Release On This Date

Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated film Thank You is creating a lot of buzz on social media. As per the latest development, the makers will release the teaser on May 23. The news was confirmed by the Naga Chaitanya himself.

On Twitter, Naga Chaitanya has shared a poster in which we can see his back. The text on the poster read, “Thank You teaser May 25 at 5:04 pm.”

He has also shared a behind the scenes glimpses under the hashtag “Thank You Teaser”.

Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar. The film is written by B. V. S. Ravi. Dil Raju Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations has backed the project. Along with Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Raashi Khanna.

The shooting was done a while ago. The movie was about to release in 2021 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date was pushed to July 8.

Avika Gor, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chakravarthii, and Malavika Nair, among others, will be seen in important roles in the film. S Thaman is composing the music.

Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in the Hindi film industry with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is set to release on August 11 as an Independence Day gift to the audience. Advait Chandan’s directorial also stars Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan. The film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Now, the latest buzz is that Naga Chaitanya will co-star with Rana Daggubati. This film is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Maanaadu. According to rumours, Suresh Productions has secured the right to remake this film.

