Telugu actor Naga Shaurya was fuming and asked a man to apologise after the actor saw him slap his girlfriend. In the video that has surfaced online, Shaurya confronted the man in question in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for slapping his girlfriend. The man, who was also angry in the video, defended his abusive action by stating that she is his girlfriend while the girl tried to calm the man and cool the situation down. Shaurya refused to let go of the man until he apologises for slapping the woman.

Actor Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sharing an eerie video on Instagram, Kartik revealed that he will be reprising the role for the second time. He also confirmed that the film has locked the Diwali 2024 release date. Kartik announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shortly after Shehzada failed to work its magic at the box office.

Allu Arjun has turned down the offer to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, a new report has claimed. Pinkvilla reported that Allu Arjun rejected the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2. “Allu Arjun couldn’t say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad," a source told the publication.

An unidentified person reportedly called the Nagpur Police control room on Tuesday and claimed that bombs have been planted near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and Dharmendra’s residence in Mumbai. Following this, cops in the city have been alerted. As reported by India.com, the caller also claimed that 25 armed men also reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. The news portal also reported that cops in Juhu, Vile Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors have also been alerted.

With RRR heading to the Oscars, eyeing the lone nomination of Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, everyone is hoping Ram Charan and Jr NTR will recreate the magic of the song on stage. Ram Charan confessed he is ready to bring Naatu Naatu to the Oscar stage. However, there is one small problem. Speaking with Letterboxd, Ram explained, “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much."

