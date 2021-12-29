Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma’s Telugu film Varudu Kaavalenu Coming Soon on Zee5

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma’s Telugu film Varudu Kaavalenu is all set to stream on an Over The Top (OTT) platform from January 7, 2022. The romantic comedy film, directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya, was released in theatres on October 29 this year. The film, based on the love story of two youngsters with different mindsetsm had a successful run in cinemas and now the audience will be able to watch the film on OTT platform Zee5.

Announcing the OTT release date of Varudu Kaavalenu, Zee5 appealed to viewers to “watch the epic tale of love and destiny.”

Actress Ritu Varma is playing the character of Bhoomi who aims for perfection and always wants the best. She remains unsatisfied with all the men that she meets in matchmaking sessions. She runs an eco-friendly start-up business in Hyderabad. Naga Shaurya is playing the character of Akash who is a calm person and deeply in love with Bhoomi and tries his best to impress her.

Watch the trailer here – https://youtu.be/vAxNeM5gIXg

Besides Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma, the film also features Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju, Himaja, Harsha Vardhan, and Kalyani Natarajan in key roles.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film Varudu Kaavalenu under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. S Thaman has composed the music for the movie. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma are the cinematographers of the movie.

The film has six songs - Kola Kalle Ilaa, Digu Digu Digu Naaga, Manasulone Nilichipoke,Vaddaanam, What To Do and Chenguna Chenguna. All six songs remained in the chartbusters for a long time. Aditya Music has acquired the music rights of the movie.

