Naga Shaurya Shares 1st Wedding Pic With Wife Anusha Shetty, Introduces Her As 'Lifetime Responsibility'

South star Naga Shaurya married his longtime girlfriend Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday. The couple had a fairytale wedding in the presence of their family and close friends. Naga Shaurya and Anusha, who is an interior designer based in Bengaluru, were looking absolutely stunning on their big day.

The bride opted for a dual-tone pink and orange saree with a gold border. She completed her look with heavy gold jewellery, including a long necklace and a mang-tika. Naga Shaurya, complementing his fiancée, wore an ivory kurta and dhoti set. Sharing the first photo from his lavish wedding ceremony, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Introducing my lifetime responsibility (heart, infinity and amulet icons).” He is seen tying mangalsutra around Anusha’s neck.

See the photo of Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty from their wedding here:

More pictures from Naga Shaurya’s wedding have taken the internet by storm. They were shared by celebrities and fan pages dedicated to the actor. A video of the couple performing a wedding ritual surfaced online soon after the wedding ceremony.

Another clip showing Naga Shaurya putting vermilion on Anusha’s forehead is leaving social media users awestruck. Check it out here:

Among the guests who attended the wedding was Naga Shaurya’s childhood friend, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

See more photos and videos from the actor’s big day here:

Naga Shaurya and Anusha’s wedding festivities began on Saturday. They wore colour coordinated outfits on their engagement. While the interior designer was looking gorgeous in a purple shimmery gown, the actor wore a black suit set. See this video from their engagement ceremony, shared by a fan page.

As per media reports, Naga Shaurya and Anusha will host a grand reception for their friends from showbiz in Hyderabad. On the work front, the actor has the action-drama Rangabali lined up.

