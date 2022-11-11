Naga Shaurya to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Anusha N Shetty on November 20: Report

South star Naga Shaurya has occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Friday. As per media reports, the actor will tie the knot with his girlfriend Anusha N Shetty, who is an interior designer, this month. Many reports featuring the wedding card have been going viral on social media. The actor and his girlfriend will get married on November 20 in Bengaluru. The wedding ceremonies will take place for two days. It will be an intimate ceremony that will reportedly be attended by their friends and family. Some of the ace stars from the Telugu film industry will be gracing the wedding with their presence, stated a report by Telangana Today.

As per the photo of the invite, the two-day gala will be taking place at the JW Marriot hotel at Vittal Mallya Road. The auspicious timing for the marriage is 11:25 AM on November 20. While the pre-wedding rituals will be taking place on November 19. The timings for the mehendi function will be from 3:30 onwards at the same venue. There will also be a dress code for the latter ceremony, which is ethnic, in pastel colors. The cocktail night will be taking place on the same day at the Grand Ballroom from 8 PM onwards. The dress code for the same is either western or Indian formal.

Then comes the big day. Following this, there will be lunch. Yes, there is a dress code for this too. The invitees will be slipping into ethnic attires for the big event.

The report about Naga Shaurya’s wedding with his girlfriend arrived after the release of his most recent flick, Krishna Vrinda Vihari. According to the reports, Shaurya and Anusha have been together for two years. Now they are finally ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Read all the Latest Movies News here