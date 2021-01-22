Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' Teaser Released on His Birthday, Watch Video

Telugu cinema actor Naga Shaurya turns a year older on January 22. In order to make his day extra special, the makers of his upcoming film titled Lakshya released the teaser of the movie. The actor who plays the lead role in the film, shared a poster of it on his social media along with the YouTube link of the teaser. As can be seen, he has an angry expression on his face and has hair tied in a man bun. In terms of outfit, he is wearing a black jeans and is bare bodied on the upper. One can also spot a tattoo on his chest and a cloth band tied on one of his hands. To give the look a more intense feel, he has formed a fist with both his hands. A part of the poster also reads, “Happy Birthday Naga Shaurya.”

The trailer of the film looks promising, with Naga playing the role of an archer. In the video, he has been introduced as Pardhu who for unknown reasons gets disqualified from the ancient sport. In the first half of the movie, he is projected as young man who has severe temper issues, while in the second half he is showcased as a changed man who has worked on his body and is in the process of making a bang on comeback.

Unsurprisingly, his fans on social media are more than elated to see their hero in the trailer. Many fans have commented on the post to wish him and express how powerful the trailer is. One person wrote, “Wishing you Happiest birthday ... Blockbuster years ahead ... All ur upcoming movios looks amazing,” while another person said, “Happy Birthday Shaurya... May God bless you this year with lot of success (sic).”

Lakshya is apparently the first Indian film that is going to be based on archery. Santhossh Jagarlapudi’s film’s leading lady is Ketika Sharma and the movie’s music has been composed by Kaala Bhairava. The sports-drama movie is being bankrolled by Narang Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan and Sharrath Marar.