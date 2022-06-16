Nagabhushana and Priyanka Thimmesh’s Made in China to Release on June 17

Actors Nagabhushana and Priyanka Thimmesh are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming film, Made in China. The pair has come together to star in the virtually made film which makes it even more unique and special to watch. The film has been directed by Preetham Thegginamane and was earlier supposed to release on March 11. However, due to an unexpected delay, the film is now set to release this Friday, June 17.

Nagabhushana’s project is one of the most talked about films in Sandalwood right now as it is the industry’s first-ever virtual film in which characters are shown interacting with each other only through virtual means. They use digital devices such as mobile phones, laptops, etc. in the narrative.

According to various reports, the film accounts for a similar narrative as of Malayalam film C U Soon, which casts Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Thomas and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The storyline flows around the character of Nagabhushana, who gets stuck in China due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the pandemic situation, he is unable to reach his home. Priyanka is playing the role of Nagabhushana’s wife, who is pregnant and is alone at home. The way tough time challenges their relationship and how the two handle the long-distance situation is the actual plot of the film.

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, director Preetham Thegginamane talked about the special film and said, “The idea began as an 8-10-minute-long short film for YouTube during the second lockdown but as my co-writer and I began riffing, we soon realised that it has the potential to be a full-length feature.”

Apart from Nagabhushan and Priyanka, the film also casts Aruna Balraj and Ravi Bhat in various pivotal roles and unfolds a family drama through the virtual mode. The film is hitting the theatres on June 17.

