Nagarjuna Akkineni Thinks Boycott Trends Are "Irrelevant"

For some time, the boycott trend has been in the news. Several films released last month became targets of the boycott culture, including big-budget ones headlined by Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Vijay Deverakonda respectively.

Only a few Hindi films released in 2022 including Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have managed to impress the audience and do phenomenal business at the box office.

After a long wait of several delays and amid boycott calls, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, which was released on September 9. Despite mixed reviews, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has performed well at the box office and has been raking in cash.

Now, Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared his views about the boycott trend. In an interview, Nagarjuna said that “boycott trends are irrelevant; only content matters.”

Nagarjuna further stated that earlier, reviews would appear in magazines after a week, and people didn’t care about them. But now, reviews, reactions, and many other things are available immediately, and people decide to watch a film or series after checking its rating on IMDb.

The actor played Nandiastra in the Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahamstra and the film marked his return to Hindi cinema after 19 years.

On the other work front, he will next be seen in The Ghost, which is set to be released on October 5. The film will compete with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s GodFather at the box office.

