Nagarjuna Akkineni to Ring in 60th Birthday in Spain, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha to Join Celebrations
Nagarjuna Akkineni has headed to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Nagarjuna Akkineni has headed to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is prepping up to celebrate his 60th birthday. The Manmadhudu star has headed to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends. The Tollywood actor, who is currently staying at Ibiza Island in Spain, will ring in his 60th birthday on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
According to sources, this will be a short trip for the star as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”
The actor is accompanied by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who seems to be enjoying a fun time in Ibiza. The actress shared a number of pictures and videos from their stay. Chaitanya also took to Instagram to share a few images.
On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary