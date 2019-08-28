Nagarjuna Akkineni to Ring in 60th Birthday in Spain, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha to Join Celebrations

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is prepping up to celebrate his 60th birthday. The Manmadhudu star has headed to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends. The Tollywood actor, who is currently staying at Ibiza Island in Spain, will ring in his 60th birthday on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

According to sources, this will be a short trip for the star as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”

The actor is accompanied by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who seems to be enjoying a fun time in Ibiza. The actress shared a number of pictures and videos from their stay. Chaitanya also took to Instagram to share a few images.

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

