After Bollywood Remake, Vikram Vedha to Get a Telugu Version with Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi?

Are Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna all set for a multi starrer film? Well, sources say that a superhit is being remade. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, considered the senior-most actors of Tollywood, have ruled over the audience’s hearts for decades through their unique ways and films. Now, according to reports Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna are ready to work for a super hit movie. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is already working on the remake of some films. One of them is Bhola Shankar, which is a Telugu remake of a hit Tamil film Vedalam.

The Megastar is also making ‘Godfather’, which is the Telugu remake of a Mulayam super hit film ‘Lucifer’. Now as per reports R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ is being remade. And the reports of two superstars — Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna — coming together in a possible remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ has got everyone excited.

According to available information, Chiranjeevi could play the role of Vijay Sethupathi, while Nagarjuna may play R Madhavan’s character in the remake. It will be interesting to see who the director of this interesting remake is going to be. A fanmade poster with the two stars is also going viral on social media. While Chiranjeevi has several projects lined up, Nagarjuna, too, is busy with the shooting of ‘Bangarraju’, being directed by Kalyan Krishna.

He is also working on a film named ‘The Ghost’ directed by Praveen Sattaru. Let’s see if this news turns out to be true and the audience gets to see a remake with Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. The film’s Hindi remake is already being made with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in it.

