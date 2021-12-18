Nagarjuna And Naga Chaitanya Starrer Bangarraju's Song Teaser Released

The makers of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju have unveiled the teaser of the film’s upcoming song Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya. The full song will be released on December 19. The 38-second teaser offers a glimpse of the song which will feature Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya matching steps with actor Faria Abdullah.

The teaser touts it as the ‘party song of the year.’ Sharing the teaser on his Twitter account, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Here’s the lyrical teaser for the super fun song Ey Bangar Raju from Bangarraaju .. catch the full song 5:05 pm on 19th dec.

The song features lyrics penned by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, music by Anup Rubens and vocals of Mohana Bograju and Sahithi.

Directed by filmmaker Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 superhit Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana that also featured Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.

Bank-rolled jointly by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, Bangarraju features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya. Bangarraju makers had previously unveiled two songs of the film that included ‘Naa Kosam’. The romantic number was filmed on Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

The film was earlier slated to be released on January 15 but was delayed and the final date is not confirmed as yet.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were previously seen working together in films like Manam, Us and Premam. Bangarraju will be their fifth collaboration.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to mark his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where he will be seen playing the character of an Army officer. The actor had joined Aamir and the crew during the Ladakh schedule of the film in July this year.

