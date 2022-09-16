CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Nagarjuna Breaks Silence on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's Divorce, Says 'It's Out of Our Lives'
1-MIN READ

Nagarjuna Breaks Silence on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's Divorce, Says 'It's Out of Our Lives'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 09:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Nagarjuna reacts to his son Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Nagarjuna reacts to his son Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Nagarjuna has reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's decision to separate. The couple was married for four years before they parted ways last year.

Nagarjuna has spoken out about his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. Samantha had also hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable.

Recently, when Nagarjuna was asked how he reacts to everything that’s written about his son’s personal life, he told Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The Telugu superstar also said now that the relationship is over, “we can’t keep moping about it.” He added, “It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

Earlier, Samantha’s father revealed that it took him some time to come to terms with the former couple’s decision to split. Joseph Prabhu had first shared a post on Facebook with pictures from the ex couple’s wedding and wrote, “Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore!! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter (sic).” After the post went viral, he took to the comments section and wrote, “Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings & get bogged down (sic).”

While speaking about the separation earlier this year, Chaitanya told Etimes earlier this year that the now-former couple has moved on. “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that,” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 16, 2022, 09:11 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 09:13 IST