Nagarjuna Calls Brahmastra Co-star Alia Bhatt 'Patakha,' Has Best Compliment for Prabhas

In a recent interview, South cinema superstar Akkineni Nagarjunadescribed Alia Bhatt, Prabhasand director SS Rajamouli in one word each. Nagarjuna will next be seen in the upcoming 2022 multi-starrer, Brahmastra. On being asked to share his thoughts on the actors Alia and Prabhas, Nagarjuna called the actress a “firecracker" and the South star a “warrior".

Nagarjuna, in a fun conversation with Bollywood Hungama, spoke about Alia and said that she is “like a patakha.” The actor also described Rajamouli, the director of the box office breaker, Bahubali. In further conversation, when asked about any similarity between Alia and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, the actor said, “they speak their minds.” In addition to this, Nagarjuna called the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, an “icon of India.” The actor appeared in the interview with his son, Naga Chaitanya. The father-son duo was latest seen together in Kalyan Krishna-directed, Bangarraju.

The interview went on to reveal that the superstar was sceptical about appearing in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra. However, the thing that drove him towards becoming a part of the project was the passion with which it was being tailored. His scepticism disappeared as he saw the whole script. “I was a little sceptical about doing it in the beginning. But then Ayan came home, and he presented it to me, the whole script,” he said. Nagarjuna claimed that the script was “amazing” and “brilliant.”

The actor added, “By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me all of that. And I said ‘Yes’ instantly. I didn’t even hesitate after that. It is a very important cameo. I won’t even say it’s a cameo. It is a very important character.”

Brahmastra creators have finally announced the release date. The film will hit theatres on September 9. The movie, besides Nagarjuna, stars Amitabh, Alia, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.