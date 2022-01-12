Nagarjuna Explains Why Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is Massive Hit, Admits Being 'Jealous' of Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The film was originally made in Telugu and was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. The film not only set the box office on fire in Tollywood but the Hindi dubbed version was declared as a super hit. While fans loved Allu Arjun’s new release, Nagarjuna attempted to break down the reason behind Pushpa’s success.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Nagarjuna said that the film was worked because it resonated with Indians and that it won over the single screen audience. The Bangarraju star pointed out that a film’s success lies in capturing the single screen market, which Pushpa did well.

“Pushpa is a very native, rural Indian film. That’s what people want to watch. They have enough of influx of OTT, western films, and all kinds of films. Somewhere the filmmakers are losing that. Even if you see, the most appreciated films even in Bollywood in the last two to three years are the rural U.P., Punjab, those films where you’re going into the rural areas. People are able to connect to those emotions. Pushpa is that, very clearly. It is a pure Indian film. The way people dress, the way people look, this is what 90 percent of India looks like," he said, adding that the audience today wants to watch larger-than-life movies.

Nagarjuna also spoke about his upcoming film Bangarraju in the interview. The film also stars his son, actor Naga Chaitanya in the film. Nagarjuna said Chaitanya had many questions before working in the movie and Nagarjuna came with the answers prepared. He added that he asked Chaitanya to trust him about Bangarraju and let go. He went on to say that he found Chaitanya ‘fantastic’ in Bangarraju and confessed he was ‘jealous’ that he got the role. He also revealed Naga Chaitanya overshadowed him in many scenes of the movie.

Bangarraju is set to release on Sankranti. It is one of the six movies that will release for the festival. The trailer was released recently and it revealed that Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya play the role of playboys in the film. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead.

