Nagarjuna Gives Major Fitness Goals on 60th Birthday, See Pics

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna ringed in his 60th birthday in style on August 29. The Manmadhudu actors choose Ibiza Island in Spain to celebrate his special day with family and close friends. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a message for her father-in-law and said he have defeated age.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "What everyone seeks you have found, just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness... It is your beautiful mind, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love..."

Sharing a family photo, Samanatha wrote, "Nag mama says “Thankyou for all the love .. always and forever .. your blessings matter the most"

Samantha opted for a shimmery pink dress for her father-in-law's birthday party. She accessorized her look with a pair of earing. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil looked dapper in black. But the man who hogged the limelight was the birthday boy himself who wore a sand-colour shirt for the occasion.

According to sources, this is a short trip for the star and his family as he has to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 shoot. A source close to the actor revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss 3, and has to shoot the weekend episodes with the contestants. Soon after his birthday, he is going to come back to Hyderabad straightaway to participate in the shoot.”

On the work front, Nagarjuna was seen in "Manmadhudu 2".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.