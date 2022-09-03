Nagarjuna Has Special Message for Brahmastra Co-stars Ranbir-Alia: 'We Wish You Have Beautiful Kid'

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni returns to Hindi cinema almost after two decades with Ayan Mukherji’s Brhamastra which releases next week. Rooted in mythology, the supernatural fantasy thriller has been in the making for a long time.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad, Nagarjuna, who plays the role of artist Anish and possesses the Nandi Astra, spoke about his association with the film. “I am so happy to be a part of the film. I have seen the film and it is going to be a visual treat and a spectacle. I would request everyone to watch it on the big screen,” he said.

Present for the event was the Brahmastra cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. The event was also graced by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in South India, and the Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who was the chief guest.

The Telugu superstar, who is also known as ‘king,’ wished for a ‘beautiful child’ for Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in April and announced their pregnancy in June. “What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them. They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it’s incredible that they both got attracted to each other.”

The 63-year-old actor, who became big in Bollywood in the 90s with films like Shiva, Criminal and Khuda Gawah, gave blessings to the couple as he said, “From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who’s going to be bigger than both of you together.”

A week ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9, the team of Brahmastra had planned a grand pre-release event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on Friday, but it had to be cancelled at the last moment due to security reasons. But, the makers didn’t disappoint the fans and the national media who had flown in from different parts of the country to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars as they organised an event in an informal setting at a short notice in a city hotel.

