Nagarjuna Has This Rare Record In Telugu Film Industry

It is very common for heroines in the Telugu industry to act opposite both father and son. For example, heroines such as Rati Agnihotri and Jayasudha have acted with both Balakrishna and his father NTR. Sridevi, who starred opposite Akkineni Nageswara Rao, had also acted with his son Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna, did the movie Soggade Chinni Nayana with Lavanya Tripathi who has also been paired with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjun’s son, for a couple of films.

It is also known that Rakul Preet Singh, the heroine opposite Naga Chaitanya in Rarandoy Veduka Cheddam, acted with Nagarjuna in Cupid 2 which was a sequel to Cupid.

Kajal Agarwal, who acted opposite Naga Chaitanya in Dada, is now the heroine in The Ghost opposite Naga Chaitanya father Nagarjuna who plays the male lead.

Nagarjuna, however, has a unique record. He has worked with heroines who worked with both his father and his son. This is a record which is currently held only by him in Telugu film industry.

The only other actor who can break this record is Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is yet to act with a woman who also acted with his son in a movie. The reason behind this is that Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Teja is yet to enter the film industry. If that were to happen and Teja acts opposite a woman who has also acted with Balayya, then it is possible for Balayya to join the rank of Nagarjuna. But this looks like a remote possibility, since there is no news of Teja joining the movie industry anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.