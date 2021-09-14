Nagarjuna Helping Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Reconcile: Reports 

Telugu movie stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been in the news over the past few weeks. Speculations of their impending divorce are also doing the rounds. Now reports suggest that Samantha’s father-in-law Nagarjuna is trying his level best to get the couple to reconcile and iron out their differences. Incidentally, Samantha was absent from her father-in-law’s birthday celebrations on August 29, which further fueled rumours.

Rumours of their marriage being on rocks surfaced when Samantha removed her husband’s surname ‘Akkineni’ from her Instagram handle and changed her display name to ‘S’. Since then, there have been reports of a rift. Recently, the actor lashed out at media reports, comparing paparazzi to rabid dogs in a meme. The news of their deteriorating relationship gained more momentum when Samantha went on a Goa vacation with friends of her husband.

According to the entertainment website SpotboyE, “It is not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary, he has been a loving husband ever since they tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Goa in 2017.” The website further states that “when Naga had to be rude to his wife on-screen during the shooting of the film ‘Manjili’, he was unable to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred.” The website adds that Naga apparently “did not know where to start" in mending his relationship with wife Samantha.

Recently, there was a spark of hope for the fans of the ‘ChaySam’ duo as fans lovingly call them. It was when Naga shared the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Love Story’ on his Twitter account, and Samantha responded to it by saying “Winner! All the very best to the team." The exchange did not stop here. Chaitanya thanked his wife by saying, “Thanks, Sam.”

The exchange has left their fans elated, reports India TV news.

