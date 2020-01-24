Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan to Present Telugu and Tamil Versions of Ranveer Singh Starrer '83

Megastars of South cinema Kamal Haasan and Akkineni Nagarjuna have collaborated with the upcoming sports drama '83's director Kabir Khan to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, respectively.

The film is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh essays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer posted a story on Instagram featuring Kabir Khan along with South India Superstars, Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna.

The makers of the film have announced that Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with Reliance Entertainment, will present '83 in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's production house, Annapurna Studios, will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nagarjuna announced the news on his Twitter handle.

In an interview with India Today, Kamal Haasan gave an insight into the collaboration. He said, "It's a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India's greatest sporting triumph."

The cast of the film includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balvinder, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri and R Badree as Sunil Valson. '83 is slated to release on April 10.

