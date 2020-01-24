Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan to Present Telugu and Tamil Versions of Ranveer Singh Starrer '83
Kamal Haasan's production house, in association with Reliance Entertainment, will present '83 in Tamil Nadu. Nagarjuna's production house, Annapurna Studios, will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Images: Instagram
Megastars of South cinema Kamal Haasan and Akkineni Nagarjuna have collaborated with the upcoming sports drama '83's director Kabir Khan to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, respectively.
The film is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh essays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia.
Ranveer posted a story on Instagram featuring Kabir Khan along with South India Superstars, Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna.
The makers of the film have announced that Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with Reliance Entertainment, will present '83 in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's production house, Annapurna Studios, will distribute the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Nagarjuna announced the news on his Twitter handle.
India won its first world cup in 83 &we still get goose bumps when we think of that moment. Very happy to present the Telugu version of the film 83.#ThisIs83@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @AnnapurnaStdios @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/2aT1XlbcKj— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 23, 2020
In an interview with India Today, Kamal Haasan gave an insight into the collaboration. He said, "It's a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches. I am happy to bring to my people the story of the team of inspired men captained by Kapil Dev who fought against all odds and won India's greatest sporting triumph."
The cast of the film includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balvinder, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri and R Badree as Sunil Valson. '83 is slated to release on April 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World
- Tata Altroz Undercuts Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 by Atleast Rs 30,000
- Fourth Season of Indian Women's League Kicks Off in Bengaluru: Teams, Full Match Schedule
- Haunting Rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' with Tagore's 'Where Mind is Without Fear' Moves Twitter