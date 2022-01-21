Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Slam 'Nasty' News Reports on Family Amid Latter's Split from Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021. Since then several news reports claiming various alleged reasons behind their separation have emerged online. There were also rumours that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. In fact, some unconfirmed reports claimed that it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni who was not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the father-son actor duo was asked about how they react to negative news reports written about them in the wake of Chaitanya’s split from Samantha. “The only thing that bothers me is when they write something about my family,” Nagarjuna said, adding, “That is the only thing. They write about me, that’s also okay. I always think, unless there’s fruit in the tree, they won’t throw stones. There’s a Telugu saying that I follow. It’s okay, there’s no big deal. But when they write something nasty about the family, personally create things, especially these days the YouTube channels…”

Meanwhile, Chaitanya said, “One way of looking at it is, it’s the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are. That’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it. It’s up to me. Unless it’s something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, don’t react. News replaces news.”

While Samantha has spoken about her split from Chaitanya on several occasions, he chose to talk about it only recently. Their separation even led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

