Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangaraju Grosses 53 Crores in First Weekend

Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya was released on January 14, and the Kalyan Krishna directorial has smashed some records at the box office with its first weekend collections. It is also being said that the film has turned out to be one of the most successful movies of Nagarjuna’s career so far.

The film has grossed Rs. 53 crores in just three days of its release. Bangarraju’s opening day world-wide business was registered at Rs 34 crores, which is now a record.

On the third day, Bangarraju rocked the cinema halls despite Covid rules and low ticket rates. Reports claim that the film collected about Rs. 6.82 crores in Telugu states and Rs. 7.72 crore worldwide.

Here’s a breakdown of first weekend collection of Bangarajju:

Nizam: 6.52 crores

Uttarakhand: 3.02 crore

East: 2.56 crores

West: 1.85 crores

Guntur: 2.36 crores

Krishna: 1.43 crores

Nellore: 1.15 crore

AP+ Telangana Total: 23.75 Crores

Karnataka: 1.60 crores

Other countries: 1.20 crores

Worldwide 3 Days Collection: 26.85 Crores

Naga Chaitanya has managed to impress the audience with his acting in Bangarajju. The actor is currently busy shooting for Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to be released in April 2022.

