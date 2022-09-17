Nagarjuna On Son Naga Chaitanya’s Role In Laal Singh Chaddha

It was a bitter-sweet experience for two actors of the Akkineni family. Nagarjuna, who recently starred in Brahmastra, witnessed the movie setting the box office on fire, while his son Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform well on the big screen.

Nagarjuna, addressing the situation, said that every year consists of multiple “sweet and bitter moments.” Nagarjuna wanted the movie to do well too. “I wish my son’s film would have done well,” said Nagarjuna, calling the incident an “experience.”

Naga Chaitanya, in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha, played the character of Balaraju, Laal’s best friend. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna played the role of Anish Shetty, a historian who wields the “Nandi Astra.”

Talking about the time when Naga Chaitanya told his father about his project at hand, Nagarjuna said, “When Chaitanya told me he was doing a remake of Forrest Gump, I told him to not expect to be recognised as a star. This movie will show you as an actor.” He also recalled that Chaitanya wanted to be “recognised as an actor” in this film.

Sharing about how the father-son duo reacted to these bittersweet moments, Nagarjuna said that they cheer for each other and organise a get-together on the release of the film. “Whatever happens, we eat together and watch the film. Every year, there is a bittersweet moment,” he added.

Karan Johar-backed, Brahmastra, starring big names from Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, recently entered the Rs 300 crore club. The feat was achieved by the movie in just one week of its official release. According to reports, while Brahmastra’s box office collection in India, as of one week, amounts to roughly Rs 214.88 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha could only bag Rs 70 crores.

