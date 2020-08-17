Nagarjuna Promises ‘Entertainment Like Never Before’ with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with some fun as he is all set to host the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The latest promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was released on Saturday evening, giving fans a sneak-peek into what all is in the store in the reality show.

The promo video features Nagarjuna in three roles — a son, a father and a grandfather. Initially, one can see the grandfather and grandson duo peeking through the window to get some fun out of their neighborhood. Nagarjuna as the father enters the scene, asking them to watch Bigg Boss 4 to have entertainment like never before.

Star Maa released the official video on its social media channels, writing, “Bigg Boss Telugu 4 - Biggest Telugu TV Reality Show is Back & Coming soon in Star Maa. King Nagarjuna is back as Host to give us Entertainment Like Never Before (sic)."

The video has gathered more than 16 lakh views in just two days, promising to be a roller-coaster ride for both viewers and participants.

Nagarjuna also shared the promo video on his Twitter account, writing, “#BiggBossTelugu4 real entertainment like never before!! What a wow WOW!! @StarMaa (sic).”

Nagarjuna hosted the last season of the reality show as well. However, the first and second seasons were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is speculated to be aired on Star Maa from September onwards.