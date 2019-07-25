Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Starrer Manmadhudu 2 Trailer is an Instant Hit Among Fans, Watch Here

The much-awaited trailer of Manmadhudu 2 starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet has released. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, director Rahul Ravindran said, "Rachcha leputharu... gola chestharu... Here’s a glimpse of the mad, mad world and super fun people of #Manmadhudu2 :) Hope you all like it.”

Nagarjuna too tweeted the film’s trailer on the micro-blogging site, and wrote, “I have a smile on my face as I tweet this link.”

I have a smile on my face as I tweet this link😊 #Manmadhudu2Trailer 👉 https://t.co/5pOgciz71D pic.twitter.com/orrw2BRgdG — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 25, 2019

Calling the film a ‘beautiful mad crazy world’, Rakul Preet also took to Twitter and wrote, “Anddd we present to you the beautiful mad crazy world of#Manmadadhu2… hope you all like it.”

In the 1.51-minute trailer, Lakshmi, who plays Nagarjuna’s mother in the film, decides during a dining-table conversation that he will be married off in the next three months. However, Nagarjuna, who plays Sam, doesn’t believe in commitment or relationships, and believes that he is his only responsibility.

But when a love-struck Avantika, played by Rakul Preet, walks into his life, pretending to be his girlfriend for the sake of his family, Nagarjuna starts to face new challenges. He doesn't want to become a parent even if he gets married. Moreover, Sam’s family keeps asking Avantika about the age difference between Sam and her.

The trailer has some funny moments, and Nagarjuna and Rakul shine in their roles. Within minutes of Manmadhudu 2’s trailer launch, fans started sharing it on social media. It has already been viewed over 2.5 million times and has got 23 thousand likes.

Manmadhudu 2 also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Jhansi, Devadarshini and Nishanti. It will release on August 9.

