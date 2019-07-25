Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Starrer Manmadhudu 2 Trailer is an Instant Hit Among Fans, Watch Here
Directed by Rahul Ravindran, and starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in lead roles, Manmadhudu 2 will release on August 9.
Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet on Manmadhudu 2’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Manmadhudu 2)
The much-awaited trailer of Manmadhudu 2 starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet has released. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, director Rahul Ravindran said, "Rachcha leputharu... gola chestharu... Here’s a glimpse of the mad, mad world and super fun people of #Manmadhudu2 :) Hope you all like it.”
Nagarjuna too tweeted the film’s trailer on the micro-blogging site, and wrote, “I have a smile on my face as I tweet this link.”
I have a smile on my face as I tweet this link😊 #Manmadhudu2Trailer 👉 https://t.co/5pOgciz71D pic.twitter.com/orrw2BRgdG— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 25, 2019
Calling the film a ‘beautiful mad crazy world’, Rakul Preet also took to Twitter and wrote, “Anddd we present to you the beautiful mad crazy world of#Manmadadhu2… hope you all like it.”
Anddd we present to you the beautiful mad crazy world of #Manmadadhu2 ❤️ https://t.co/jaeptQGhAS hope you all like it #Manmadhudu2OnAugust9th @iamnagarjuna @vennelakishore @23_rahulr @annapurnastdios @AnandiArtsOffl @Viacom18Studios @mynnasukumar | @chaitanmusic pic.twitter.com/jeCpWa8Lm3— Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 25, 2019
In the 1.51-minute trailer, Lakshmi, who plays Nagarjuna’s mother in the film, decides during a dining-table conversation that he will be married off in the next three months. However, Nagarjuna, who plays Sam, doesn’t believe in commitment or relationships, and believes that he is his only responsibility.
But when a love-struck Avantika, played by Rakul Preet, walks into his life, pretending to be his girlfriend for the sake of his family, Nagarjuna starts to face new challenges. He doesn't want to become a parent even if he gets married. Moreover, Sam’s family keeps asking Avantika about the age difference between Sam and her.
The trailer has some funny moments, and Nagarjuna and Rakul shine in their roles. Within minutes of Manmadhudu 2’s trailer launch, fans started sharing it on social media. It has already been viewed over 2.5 million times and has got 23 thousand likes.
Manmadhudu 2 also stars Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Jhansi, Devadarshini and Nishanti. It will release on August 9.
Watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Amy Jackson is Glowing in Her Pregnancy Photoshoot Like the Glamorous Diva She is
- Deadpool Director Says He Is Not Aware of Disney's Future Plans
- Scientists Make Mice Hallucinate Without Drugs in Novel Experiment
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know