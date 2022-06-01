Nagarjuna Shares Heartfelt Video Message for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Calls Brahmastra ‘Special’

Team Brahmastra unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film yesterday at an event in Vishakapatnam. The event was a grand affair and was attended by RRR director SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji. The teaser not only gives glimpses of the new looks of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir but also gives a glimpse of the other characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. While the event was attended by the presenter of the film, Nagarjuna wasn’t able to make it to the event. However, the actor made sure to shower his love and praise on his co-stars.

Nagarjuna recorded a video message for the team and it was played during the event. Calling the film a special project, the actor said, “I am also eagerly waiting for the Brahmastra trailer to release because three years of hard work has gone into the film. This film is also special for me.” Revealing another reason for his love for the film, the actor further said, “There is another reason why I like the film – Amitabh Bachchan sir. I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him.”

Not just this, the actor was also all praises for Ranbir. Nagarjuna revealed that Ranbir is ‘one of the most talented actors and the most-humble person’ he has ever met. He also called Alia a small ‘firecracker’ who lives the part of her films completely. The actor said, “Ranbir is one of the most talented actors and he is the most humble person I have met. When it comes to his films, be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid or Sanju, it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters. I enjoyed every minute which I spent with him. Alia Bhatt is a small firecracker. The script she chooses, she lives it completely,”

As Alia was too missing from the event, she shared the teaser with her fans on Instagram with a very special note. She wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMASTRA: Part One will be all yours,” The actress also revealed the date of the trailer release which is June 15.

Talking about the film, Brahmastra is a mythological trilogy. The first part of the film will be released pan-India on September 9 in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

