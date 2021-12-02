Nagarjuna, Son Naga Chaitanya's Bangaraju to Premiere on Sankranti Next Year

The upcoming big-budget Tollywood movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, pan-India star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, and Bhimla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are releasing on or around the occasion of Sankranti next year.

With such a tough competition, Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya have decided to get into the ring with their upcoming film Bangaraju. The film is scheduled to release on January 15. All negotiation talks of the film’s theatrical rights and distribution rights have been completed.

Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the second lead role. The film stars Kriti Shetty opposite Naga Chaitanya and Ramya Krishna opposite Nagarjuna. It is reported that in Kalyan Krishna’s directorial, Khiladi Bhama Meenakshi Chaudhary will also be seen playing a pivotal role. The teaser of the film was recently released on Naga Chaitanya’s birthday and it received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Nagarjuna has not had much success at the box office after the release of the romance drama Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016). The mass actor is planning to make a prequel of the film, which gave him a super hit 5 years ago.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the action thriller Wild Dog, currently streaming on Netflix. Despite the positive talks around the release of the film, it ended up as a colossal flop. As for Naga Chaitanya, he was recently greeted with the film Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi. The film was well-received by the critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo has also signed a project Thankyou with director Vikram Kumar. Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in a horror web series with the same director.

Naga Chaitanya, among other projects, also has Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan, which will be released on April 14.

