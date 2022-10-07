CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Nagarjuna-Starrer The Ghost Continues to Struggle at Box Office; Makes Rs 1.75 Cr

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 18:53 IST

The two-day collection of the film stands at Rs 4.5 crore, which is extremely poor for a film helmed by one of the biggest stars.

The Ghost is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru and features Sonal Chauhan in the lead role.

Superstar Nagarjuna’s much-awaited movie The Ghost hit the theatres on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The movie clashed with Chiranjeevi’s starrer political thriller Godfather at the box office and had a shockingly terrible start.

According to reports, it collected Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day, and now going by the trade reports, on the second day The Ghost saw a drop due to the working day, collecting Rs 1.75 crore gross taking its worldwide total to Rs 6.30 crores plus gross.

The good thing is, it needs to recover only 18.64 crores of distributor’s shares to emerge as a hit, which is only possible if it stays steady over the weekend.

The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru and also features Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag as the female leads along with Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

The Ghost, which has been backed by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, portrays Nagarjuna as the retired RAW officer Vikram. The actor learned the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword fighting Katana for his role.

Apart from this, Nagarjuna recently made his comeback to Bollywood after nineteen years with Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He played the character called Anish Shetty, the keeper of Nandiastra, and his brief role received huge appreciation from the viewers. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

first published:October 07, 2022, 18:53 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 18:53 IST