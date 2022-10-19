Nagarjuna To Grace Sardar’s Telugu Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Karthi recently bowled the masses over with his stupendous performance in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Now, the 45-year-old actor is geared up for the release of his next, Sardar, helmed by PS Mithran. The Tamil film will also be released in Telugu, under the same title, on October 21.

The late Akkineni Nageswara Rao-founded production house Annapurna Studios has bagged the distribution rights of Sardar in Andra Pradesh and Telangana. Ahead of the spy action thriller’s theatrical release this Friday, the makers have organised a grand pre-release event for the film’s Telugu version in Hyderabad today (October 19). And, the pre-release event will be graced by none other than Nagarjuna Akkineni as a chief guest.

Yesterday, BA Raju’s team shared the announcement on Twitter along with revealing the time and venue of the Sardar pre-release event. The event will be held at Madhapur’s Daspalla Convention, Hyderabad. “Get Ready to welcome Team #Sardar to our very own #Hyderabad for the Grand Pre-Release Event on 19th Oct, 4 PM. King @iamnagarjuna as chief guest,” read the announcement tweet.

Karthi and Nagarjuna shared the screen space in the 2016 comedy-drama film Oopiri, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Now, the veteran Tollywood actor will be seen promoting his Oopiri co-star’s upcoming film in Hyderabad today.

Written and directed by PS Mithran, Sardar stars Karthi in dual roles, alongside Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Laila, and Munishkanth. It has been produced by S Lakshman Kumar under his home production, Prince Pictures. The action thriller film’s music has been scored by GV Prakash Kumar while its cinematography has been handled by George C Willians.

The makers have already sold the post-theatrical streaming rights of Sardar to Aha. However, the OTT release date of the Karthi-starrer has not been announced by the streamer yet.

