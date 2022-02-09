Nagarjuna To Mark His OTT Debut With This Show? Details Inside

Nagarjuna Akkineni is trying to take up some new assignments and if the latest reports are to go by, the senior actor is all set to venture into the digital space. Going by the buzz, Nagarjuna will soon be seen marking his OTT debut with an interesting web series.

The web series, to be headlined by Nagarjuna, is said to be directed by a debutante. OTT giant Disney plus Hotstar reportedly offered Nagarjuna an attractive deal and the latter is said to have signed on the dotted lines.

However, an official announcement by the makers is awaited. Nagarjuna is currently focused on Praveen Sattaru’s directorial Ghost. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation of the web series starring Nagarjuna.

Needless to say, the ongoing pandemic has changed everybody’s perception about the over-the-top (OTT) medium.

Recently, several senior heroes from the Tollywood industry marked their OTT debut. The list includes names like Nandamuri Balakrishna, who made his OTT debut with his talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The show is currently streaming on aha. Meanwhile, Venkatesh with Rana Naidu is also stepping into the OTT space. Senior heroes like Srikanth and Jagapathi Babu have already appeared in the OTT arena.

Other than being engaged in his spy thriller Ghost, Nagarjuna will be seen hosting the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, which is all set to stream from February 21 on Disney+Hotstar.

Nagarjuna’s latest release Bangarraju, which hit the theatres on January 14, has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. The film stars Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film, directed by Kalyan Krishna is a sequel to the 2016 comedy-drama Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film stars Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna in female lead roles.

