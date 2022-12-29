Nagarjuna to Prabhas, How Leading Men in Telugu Cinema Fared This Year

If we talk about regional cinema, Kannada films took the cake with hits like KGF: Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona, 777 Charlie and Kantara. However, the Telugu film industry was not left behind with one of the biggest Indian films of the year, RRR coming out of the industry. On the other hand, Telugu cinema has also produced duds like Acharya and Liger. On that note, let us take a look at how well the leading men of the Telugu industry have fared this year.

Nagarjuna Akkineni:

The third Covid-19 wave was feared around the beginning of 2022. As a result, movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Bhimla Nayak — planned for release around Sankranti — had to be delayed. But Nagarjuna mustered the confidence to release Bangarraju, appearing alongside son Naga Chaitanya and the film was a success. However, his next film The Ghost failed to impress and sank without a noise.

Naga Chaitanya

It has not been a good year for Naga Chaitanya as apart from the aforementioned Bangarraju, he did not taste success. His Thank You failed and even his debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha was met with a negative response.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja delivered flops this year with the films Khiladi and Rama Rao On Duty. However, towards the end of the year, he received success at the box office with Dhamaka.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan had only one release this year, Bhimla Nayak, a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyam. It was a moderate success at the box office.

Rana Daggubatti

Rana Daggubatti was also a part of the moderate success Bhimla Nayak and apart from it, he starred in Virata Parvam, which could not do much at the box office.

Prabhas

The year was not kind to the Baahubali star, whose film Radhe Shyam fell flat. On top of it, the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush to release next year was also negatively received.

Chiranjeevi

The Megastar starred in one flop and one hit movie this year. While Acharya turned out to be a box office dud, his Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, did good business at the box office.

Venkatesh

Venkatesh appeared in one hit film and one moderate success this year. While F3, a sequel to the previous F2, was received quite well, Ori Devuda did moderately well.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu greeted this year with the movie Sarkaru Vari Pata directed by Parashuram. Although critically not well received, the movie did good business.

Vijay Devarakonda

Liger, a film that was touted to make Vijay Deverakonda a national sensation fell flat on its face proving to be an unexpected disaster.

Raja Shekhar

Dr Rajashekhar appeared in Shekar, a film directed by his wife but the movie sank without a trace.

Junior NTR-Ram Charan

The year belonged to the duo of Junior NTR and Ram Charan who took the nation by storm with their bromance in the blockbuster hit RRR.

Read all the Latest Movies News here