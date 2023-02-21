South superstar Nagarjuna, who was last seen in Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost, is currently taking a break from his film shoots. Despite trending on Netflix after its release on the OTT platform, the film failed to make a big impression at the box office. It premiered during the Dasara holiday. The veteran actor is reportedly listening to scripts and is not in any rush to start his next project. But as per sources, he might have taken up one. According to reports, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the Telugu remake of a Malayalam film, Porinju Mariam Jose. The film was released in 2019 and became one of the most successful Malayalam films to complete 100 days in theatres.

Porinju Mariam Jose was a period-action thriller, directed by Joshiy and written by Abhilash N Chandran. Joju George acted in the film and produced it. It was based on actual events that occurred in Thrissur during the 1980s and 1990s.

Nagarjuna has reportedly agreed to star in the remake of this film, which will be directed by Prasanna Kumar, a well-known writer making his debut. The actor has made no official statements so far. If everything goes as planned, Srinivasaa Chitturi will fund this project. He was the financier of films such as U-Turn, The Warrior, and Seetimaar.

It is also believed that Nagarjuna also discussed his 100th film with director Mohan Raja, who recently directed GodFather with Chiranjeevi. The star is making every effort to make his 100th film memorable. His two actor sons, Akhil and Naga Chaitanya are likely to appear in it. An official announcement is expected soon.

Nagarjuna was last seen in The Ghost, which was released on October 5, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. The film was directed by Praveen Sattaru and starred Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag as the female leads, as well as Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.

The Ghost, produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, stars Nagarjuna as Vikram, a retired RAW officer. For his role, the actor studied the Israeli martial art Krav Maga, as well as Japanese sword-fighting Katana.

