Nagarjuna to Star with Younger Son Akhil Akkineni in Upcoming Film 'The Ghost'?

Akhil Akkineni, a young hero in the Telugu film industry, is on cloud nine ever since his latest movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ became a big hit and received accolades from industry bigwigs. His father, superstar Nagarjuna, is soon going to appear with his elder son Naga Chaitanya in the film ‘Bangaruraju’. Reports say that he will also be seen sharing screen space with his younger son Akhil in the upcoming movie ‘The Ghost’.

According to film industry sources, Akhil Akkineni is quite happy with his blockbuster hit ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. He is now awaiting to show himself better in another film with his father Nagarjuna. Praveen Sattaru is said to be directing Ghost soon and plans to take the movie on floors are being made. Praveen Sattaru made news with his plans for the film ‘Garuda Vega’, to showcase Nagarjuna in a different style.

An official information on the new project, The Ghost, is likely to come soon. Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are jointly producing the film. The producers of this film are eager to rope in Akhil Akkineni for a significant role with his father Nagarjuna. It is being said that Bollywood actress Gul Panag will be cast opposite Nagarjuna and Anika Surenderan is to play the leading lady for Akhil.

There is much hype in the film industry about Nagarjuna acting with his elder son Naga Chaitanya in Bangaruraju, and also with his younger son Akhil The Ghost. Both the films by Nagarjuna and his two sons are expected to create much sensation and hype in Tollywood.

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has put on a fine show at the box office. The film was released on October 15, on the occasion of Dussehra this year. Akhil had to wait nearly six consecutive years to get a hit movie at the box office.

