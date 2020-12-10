Nagarjuna Vents His Frustration Over Apple Products And Netizens Have a Field Day

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna has come across a problem with his Apple products recently. Although he did not detail the issue, the actor recently took to his social media to urge his fans not to buy any Apple devices. Some Twitter users expressed genuine concern about the problem, the tweet has now opened the floodgates of memes and clever jokes.

On December 9, Nagarjuna tweeted his dissatisfaction. He said that the service provided by Apple India was “terrible” and “one-sided”. Tagging the official Twitter handles of Apple and Apple Support, the actor vented out his frustration by warning others to be careful the next time they buy devices from the Apple India store.

The tweet read: “BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one sided and terrible!! @Apple @AppleSupport”

BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one sided and terrible!! 😡@Apple @AppleSupport — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 9, 2020

This might be one of the rare moments where a major celebrity of the country spoke publicly against the service provided by a company. Soon after the tweet was out, many users supported the actor.

A user wrote: “Thank You!....finally! Someone that acknowledges and stands-up against the terrible service standards of apple that denies coverage and tries to milk every last bit of money from their customers. Also, the way they treat their customers like second class citizens.”

Same opinion Nagarjuna garu. Had a very bad experience with them recently and they ended helpless with my issue. — Jayant Kumar Bojja (@urstrulyJayantB) December 9, 2020

Another user tagged Tim Cook asking him to look into Nagarjuna’s grievance on a priority basis.

Well, this is a big statement coming from one of the topmost South Indian celebrities - who is never seen criticising any corporate publicly thus far. @tim_cook @AppleSupport can this be escalated and looked into on priority? I’m sure the experience can be turned around. — Akilesh Mogulluri (@ITsAkilesh) December 9, 2020

Some netizens also got defensive of the actor and shared memes. Some savage Twitter users wrote that this was how they felt while watching some of the recent releases by the actor.

Ma Nag babai ke kopam theppincharu kada ra pic.twitter.com/fVyg7HaF3a — sai (@sai_0877) December 9, 2020

That's how we felt while watching your recent movies. — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) December 9, 2020

One user also pointed out that Nagarjuna was still tweeting from his iPhone. Some users started dragging the ‘King’ of Tollywood cinema for being biased in Telugu Bigg Boss. The actor, who is the host of the current season, received flak for being unfair as many considered the poor service from the tech company as a result of Karma.

Sir, #Biggbosstelugu4 rules and policies are also becoming one sided and terrible!! @StarMaa We need you to be fair to #Ariyana — Ann Juvvan (@ajuvvan) December 9, 2020

Karma is a bitch bro.. this is what happens when you are not fair in Biggboss — Sahil Rao (@SahilRa93737341) December 9, 2020

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be seen in the film, 'Wild Dog', an action thriller movie written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. The film will also feature Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni will be seen in the important roles in the film.