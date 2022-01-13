Nagarjuna Was 'Very Worried' Post Naga Chaitanya's Divorce from Samantha But He Is 'Proud of How...'

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna says that he was “very worried" for his son Naga Chaitanya after the latter’s divorce from Samantha Akkineni. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation last year through an Instagram post. They shared identical posts regarding their separation. While Samantha had, on multiple occasions, addressed rumours blaming her for the divorce, Chaitanya only recently commented on it.

Now, actor-producer Nagarjuna has opened up about how gracefully his son Chaitanya handled himself during separation from Samantha. Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Firstpost, Nagarjuna said, “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, errr, ‘Isn’t that what I should be asking you?’"

Meanwhile, speaking with a few journalists during the promotions of his upcoming film Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his and Samantha’s divorce. He said that if she is happy, then he is happy. He added that divorce was the best decision at this point.

“It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he said in Telugu, as translated by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, in an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the social media trolling that she is often subjected to. She also spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October 2021, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

