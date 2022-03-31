Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Ghost's Dubai Schedule

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bangaraju, which was released earlier this year, was a huge success. Now, the South star will be seen in the high-octane action entertainer titled The Ghost, alongside actress Sonal Chauhan. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the latest update is that the team on Wednesday wrapped up a key shooting schedule in Dubai.

The team of The Ghost shot some intense stunts, crucial scenes, including a mesmerising romantic song. Earlier on March 9, the makers have announced through Twitter that the shoot of the film has begun in Dubai.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas shared a poster featuring the lead actors and wrote, “Team #TheGHOST wrapped up a Key & An Exciting Schedule in Dubai Few High Octane Action Scenes & A Mesmerising Song was shot in this schedule.”

From the looks of the poster, it seems that Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan might be seen essaying the role of Interpol officers in the film. This is the first time that both the actors will share screen space. The action-packed film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, and Simmi Ghoshal playing pivotal roles.

Advertisement

After shooting for over two weeks at breathtaking locations in the country, The Ghost team is now headed to Hyderabad for the final schedule of the action entertainer. According to reports, the Nagarjuna-starrer is being made on a grand scale in terms of scenic locations, visuals, and other aspects including technicalities. It is known that the action scene shot in the desert is the highlight of all the stunt scenes in The Ghost.

The upcoming project has been in the news ever since Praveen Sattaru announced his collaboration with Nagarjuna. Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Tree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, The Ghost has Mukesh G as cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is to work as art director, meanwhile, Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as stunt directors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.