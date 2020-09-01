Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Goes on Air on This Date

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to premiere on September 6. The Indian reality television series was earlier scheduled to launch on August 30, however the makers have now revealed the final date via a social media post.

The upcoming edition will be headlined by Nagarjuna Akkineni, who will return for the second time as host of the popular television reality show. The season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu will air on Star Maa channel at 6 pm IST. Viewers can catch up on not-aired snippets of the episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nagarjuna had earlier shared images from the sets of the show, writing, “Back on the floor with lights, camera, action. What a wow. Wow (sic).”

Additionally, the official teaser of the show, which was dropped a few days ago, created a lot of buzz among fans online. It had Nagarjuna in three different avatars promising viewers better entertainment in the upcoming season of the reality TV series.

Nagarjuna, while shooting for the promos, said in a statement, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers."

The 16 contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 were selected and placed in quarantine in order to take precautions against COVID-19 crisis. The creators of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will remain under isolation before they enter the BB house, where they will be locked in for nearly 100 days.

The weekend episodes will be taking place without any live audience. Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is the first reality show to go on-air, before Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 and Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.