Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is Here, Watch Teaser

The fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to make a comeback. Makers of the show recently posted the first teaser of the new season on social media platforms.

The first teaser was posted by Star Maa, the Telugu channel with the broadcast rights to the programme, on Twitter on Monday. Although no candidate for the latest season featured in the clip, the brand new logo of the show was shown.

The caption to the post read, “Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on @StarMaa #StaySafeStayStrong #MaaPrayatnamManakosam (sic)." Like last season, popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality show formats in our country with the Hindi version of the show already completing 13 seasons and gearing up for the 14th instalment. The show has also seen Tamil, Kannada and Bengali versions featuring popular celebrities.

While Salman Khan is the host for the Hindi version, Kamal Haasan hosts the Tamil Bigg Boss and Sudeep Kiccha leads the Kannada version. Mithun Chakravarti had hosted the Bengali version.

For the unversed, the reality show focuses on a number of actors and commoners stuck in the house of Bigg Boss as they try to gel with each other and win weekly tasks. The winner, who manages to win the most number of votes and stay inside the house for the longest time, wins a grand cash prize.