Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to Premiere in August: Report

Putting all rumours to rest, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have confirmed that the fourth season of the reality show will air in the month of August. Earlier, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu was scheduled to be launched in July.

According to a report in Cinema Express, a source close to the production house has stated that the fourth edition of the show is scheduled to begin in August. The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will be hosted by South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The report also added that the shooting of the show indeed has been suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Bigg Boss Telugu will kick-start the proceedings by the end of July or the first week of August. There is a delay in production due to the suspension of shootings, but the show is not cancelled. We wanted to commence the shoot in June after short listing the contestants in May, but now, we have rescheduled it to June and July,” quoted the source as saying.

The report further added that actors Allari Naresh and Tthharun aren’t participating in the show.

In the third season, the show had featured 15 contestants. Out of the total participants, singer Rahul Sipligunj lifted the trophy.

